Newcastle United have been inactive in the January transfer window despite the need for new signings at the club.

The Magpies acted the same way in the summer transfer window when they were having issues with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Now that they have sorted their financial issues, they are expected to make some big moves in the summer transfer window this year and according to football pundit Danny Murphy, they should target a move for a Liverpool player.

Murphy believes that the Reds should target a move for Liverpool man Caoimhin Kelleher in order to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

The fact that Martin Dubravka has played recently for the Toon Army shows that they need a new goalkeeper at the club and while they already have a decent goalkeeper in Nick Pope, the arrival of Kelleher could provide them with a ball playing goalkeeper that they are looking for.

Murphy said, as reported by NUFC Blog:

“I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and there won’t be short of takers, he is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one.

“I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.

“Where could Kelleher go? I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.

“Nick Pope has been a great keeper over the years but having more injuries at the minute and he’s not the best with his feet. He’ll admit that himself. I think for Kelleher, Newcastle or Chelsea are two wonderful options for him.”

Newcastle United need more depth in their squad

The fitness issues faced by Pope recently could force the club to make a move for a new goalkeeper and the ideal candidate for that would be Liverpool’s second choice goalkeeper Kelleher.

The move would provide the goalkeeper the chance to become the number one goalkeeper and offer him more playing time and opportunities, something that he is desperately looking for.

At Liverpool, it is highly unlikely that he will become the number one goalkeeper because of the presence of Allison and the impending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Competition would be tough to sign the Liverpool man as the player has shown his quality whenever he has been given a chance to play for the Reds.

He could arrive in a bargain fee due to his desire to leave the club and Murphy rightly feels that he could be a game changing signing for the Magpies.

As far as other targets are concerned for Howe’s side, they are eyeing a move for Everton attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

