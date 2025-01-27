Video: Angry Manchester United fans confront Sir Jim Ratcliffe – “you’re worse than the Glazers”

Man Utd fans confront Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Some Manchester United fans were clearly not happy with the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe as they confronted him in his car.

Ratcliffe took over at Man Utd towards the end of 2023, with the move officially confirmed in February 2024, with his company INEOS given sporting control at Old Trafford.

This followed an unhappy period under the Glazers, but it seems United supporters are still not entirely happy with how things are going.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

It’s been another poor season on the pitch, with Erik ten Hag also sacked as manager, and plenty of money spent on some unconvincing signings.

As well as that, it seems these United fans are unhappy with the high ticket prices still being charged by the club…

Man United fans gave Sir Jim Ratcliffe some strong words after their game against Fulham… pic.twitter.com/T4XemKHayb — george (@StokeyyG2) January 26, 2025

Sir Jim Ratcliffe proving an unpopular owner at Manchester United

Ratcliffe initially seemed to think these fans filming the video wanted a photo or an autograph, but it quickly became apparent that they were instead only there to confront him over the high prices they’re having to pay to get to games.

Ratcliffe is the richest person in the UK, with a net worth previously estimated at being close to £30bn, according to Wikipedia, who add that he avoids paying tax here due to being officially based in Monaco.

It is perhaps understandable that United fans would therefore feel a little ripped off, with someone with so much wealth charging high prices from ordinary members of the public who might struggle to afford to get to games, particularly during the cost of living crisis in the UK right now.

With Ratcliffe also overseeing cost-cutting measures that have seen some staff at the club lose their jobs, it once again comes across like those at the highest level in football don’t care about ordinary fans and are just in this to line their own pockets.