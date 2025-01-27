Two Man Utd players produce shocking stats that Ruben Amorim surely can’t keep ignoring

Ruben Amorim and Rasmus Hojlund (Photo by Stu Forster, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim continues to keep leaving Marcus Rashford out of his squad, with the England international’s future in doubt.

However, when you look at how badly Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are playing, you have to wonder if Amorim has to give Rashford a chance at some point.

Man Utd managed to sneak a 1-0 win away to Fulham yesterday evening, but it took a deflected Lisandro Martinez goal late on to do the job.

There wasn’t really enough in the way of a major goal threat from the Red Devils, with these stats below showing just how little impact Zirkzee and Hojlund had on the game at Craven Cottage…

These two strikers had zero shots between them, and just one touch in the penalty area between them in the whole game. Zirkzee himself had only eight touches in the 32 minutes he played, and neither player created any chances for their teammates.

Does Ruben Amorim need to bring back Marcus Rashford?

United surely cannot go on playing like this, with there seemingly being no sign that either one of Hojlund or Zirkzee is suddenly going to improve to the levels required to lead the line for such a big club.

Amorim may not be happy with Rashford, and the 27-year-old may not have a long-term future at Old Trafford, but this surely needs some re-thinking.

Rashford certainly hasn’t been at his best for some time now, but he has at least shown in recent times that he can be a world class finisher.

These two, however, look absolutely clueless at this level and MUFC are going to be in big trouble if they let Rashford go without bringing in a replacement.

It is surely unthinkable for Amorim to be relying on these two for the rest of the season.