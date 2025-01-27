Warning for Liverpool: “Big push” expected for marquee transfer after Neymar deal

Mohamed Salah and Neymar (Photo by Carl Recine, Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future could reportedly be one to watch again following the news that Neymar is closing in on leaving Al Hilal for a return to his former club Santos.

The Brazilian superstar may have struggled with injuries during his time in Saudi Arabia, but he’s the kind of big name the club will be eager to replace with another marquee signing.

According to Ben Jacobs in the X post below, that could mean worrying news for Liverpool and their hopes of keeping star forward Salah, with the Egypt international making sense as the kind of star name Al Hilal would surely love to have on their books…

Keep an eye on Al-Hilal if Neymar departs. Big push expected to bring a marquee signing ahead of the Club World Cup. Neymar exit frees up further budget. SPL expected to take FIFA up on the 'exceptional window' between 1-10 June. Hilal's dream remains Mo Salah joins and plays at… https://t.co/18MlaJu5Lc — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 27, 2025

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool and is surely still good enough to be playing at the very highest level, though he is coming towards the end of his contract at Anfield.

That means Salah will surely receive plenty of big offers, both from top clubs in Europe and wealthy clubs from leagues such as the Saudi Pro League and the MLS.

Mohamed Salah to replace Neymar?

Salah replacing Neymar certainly makes sense as one to watch, as there’s arguably no one better suited to coming in and filling the void left by the former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona man.

It would be some statement by Al Hilal if they could land the 32-year-old now, but LFC will surely keep doing all they can to keep their in-form forward for a bit longer.

Salah may not be getting any younger, but he still looks to be more than capable of being the star player for a top Premier League side, and it seems likely that Liverpool would find it close to impossible to replace him.

Time is ticking away, though, so the Reds need to move fast to avoid Al Hilal surely capitalising on this situation.