Battle on: Arsenal & Tottenham both ready to trigger €58m transfer deal

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao vs Leganes (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ready to go head-to-head in a bid to sign the same player.

The two north London giants are said to both be prepared to pay the €58million release clause of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The Spain international has impressed in La Liga and was also a star performer as his country won Euro 2024 last summer, with a big move surely on the cards for him soon.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

According to Fichajes, it seems Arsenal and Tottenham are now showing the strongest interest in him and could pay the clause required to get him out of Bilbao.

The report describes this as an intense race for Williams’ signature, and it certainly seems like an exciting saga to follow.

Nico Williams would raise the level at Arsenal or Tottenham

Arsenal and Spurs surely both need a signing like Williams right now, even if for quite different reasons.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain just about in this season’s Premier League title race, even if Liverpool are the favourites, and a signing like Williams to help cover for the injured Bukayo Saka could make all the difference.

The 22-year-old would surely be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, and breathe new life into Arsenal’s season.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are struggling at the other end of the table, so could do with showing ambition and bringing in a big name to try to turn their season around.

It remains to be seen if Williams would join Spurs in their current state, with manager Ange Postecoglou surely facing an uncertain future after such poor form that leaves the team closer to a relegation battle than a top four challenge.

In the long run, however, THFC could be a good option for someone like Williams, as they often tend to be up there challenging for a place in Europe, while they’re also in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this season, so silverware isn’t totally out of reach either.