“Already agreed terms” – Man United working to close €40m transfer deal this week

Patrick Dorgu and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carsten Harz, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly already agreed terms with Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu as they look set to try again for the potential €40m transfer.

The talented young Denmark international has been linked several times with the Red Devils this January, but it’s so far proven a bit of a challenge reaching an agreement over a fee with Lecce.

Man Utd need a new left-back and Dorgu looks like an ideal target for that position, due to his qualities that make him suited to operating as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has a new update on the Dorgu to United situation, with a fresh approach prepared to his club, while terms with the player have already been agreed…

? Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu. Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag). Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move. pic.twitter.com/1IdvQ0YnQw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2025

Dorgu could seemingly be available if the money is right, but it remains to be seen if United will finally be able to get their offer up to the €40m Lecce want.

Romano has suggested that MUFC could get there through various add-ons in the deal, so we’ll have to wait and see if Lecce finally give the green light for Dorgu to leave on those terms.

Manchester United’s hunt for a new left-back

A new left-back has long been established as a transfer priority for United, but Dorgu isn’t the only name to have been linked with the club this winter.

As we previously reported, Alvaro Carreras was another alternative considered by the Red Devils, as was Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano also previously told us about United’s appreciation of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes.

It will be interesting to see if United end up looking at alternatives again if a deal cannot be agreed for Dorgu, which could mean we’re in for some late drama this January.