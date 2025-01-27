Big loss likely: Manchester United facing transfer interest in €75m man

Rasmus Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes celebrate for Manchester United (Photo by Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking very likely to make a big loss on Rasmus Hojlund, who is available for the right price.

AC Milan and Juventus are supposedly interested in the 21-year-old, but he’s not currently looking like their top target, according to ESPN.

The report notes, however, that Hojlund cost €75m to sign from Atalanta, and that this means the Red Devils face making a huge loss on this expensive and unsuccessful signing.

Hojlund looked hugely promising during his time at Atalanta, but he’s badly struggled to make the step up to playing for Man Utd, and an exit now surely makes sense for the Denmark international.

It may be that Hojlund’s previous impressive form in Serie A could earn him opportunities at big clubs like Milan and Juve, but ESPN stress that concrete offers don’t currently look like coming in.

Rasmus Hojlund becomes the latest expensive Manchester United flop

With just two goals in his last 18 Premier League games, there’s no doubt Hojlund is struggling at Old Trafford, but he’s far from the first and probably won’t be the last to have this problem.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and threw United into disarray, there have been so many costly purchases that didn’t work out for the club.

Huge amounts were invested in the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Antony, while more recently we’ve also seen the likes of Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee struggle.

Hojlund may well still have a big future in the game, but he perhaps didn’t pick a move to United at the most ideal time, and it will now be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track.

MUFC, meanwhile, surely just need to continue to make changes until they settle on a squad that works better for new manager Ruben Amorim.