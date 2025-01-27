Report: West Ham have edge over Arsenal in the race to sign Premier League attacker

West Ham United manager Graham Potter. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Both West Ham United and Arsenal are looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

Their current options are either out of form or out with an injury and both the London based clubs have struggled in front of goal.

Graham Potter and Mikel Arteta have both stated their desire of signing a striker in the January transfer window but it remains to be seen which player they will target.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha and the player himself is ready to move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, another target of Arsenal favours a move to West Ham United and the reason behind that is Hammers manager Potter.

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, both West Ham and Arsenal are admirers of Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson.

The Seagulls are trying to move him out of the club in a loan move this month and both the Premier League teams are interested in the 20-year-old attacker.

West Ham are leading the race against Arsenal

As per the report, the Gunners cannot sign Ferguson in a loan move since they already have two players on loan, Raheem Sterling and Neto.

While interest in the services of the attacker has increased from Germany as well, West Ham are leading the race to sign him because Ferguson would favour a reunion with former Brighton manager Potter who is now in charge of West Ham.

It was Potter who signed Ferguson for Brighton and provided him the chance at the biggest stage.

Arsenal would now have to look elsewhere if they want to strengthen their attack because the Hammers have edge over them in the race to sign Ferguson.

Another attacking name linked with a move to West Ham is RB Leipzig attacker Andre Silva which shows that Potter is determined to add attacking players to his squad.