Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag (Photo by Julian Finney, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham could reportedly be ready to make a change and look for a replacement for struggling manager Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs suffered yet another bad result yesterday, losing 2-1 at home to Leicester City, making it six defeats and one draw from their last seven Premier League games.

Postecoglou initially made a good start to life at Tottenham, but he must be under huge pressure now, with Spurs perhaps now ready to take a gamble on a former Manchester United manager.

“I was a Manchester United fan as a kid, but I knew I had to leave after just one training session!” – which Man Utd flop made this HUGE revelation?

The north Londoners tried this before with Jose Mourinho, though it didn’t particularly work out for them that time, though they’re now apparently considering Erik ten Hag, according to Fichajes.

Can Erik ten Hag succeed at Spurs after Man United struggles?

Ten Hag arguably did well in difficult circumstances at United, who have been a bit of a mess ever since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

A host of managers have struggled at Old Trafford since then, but Ten Hag did at least win the Carabao Cup in his first season, and the FA Cup final in his second.

The Dutch tactician might well prove to be an upgrade on Postecoglou, even if some THFC fans would probably be unsure about the appointment.

Something needs to change at Spurs, and perhaps Ten Hag can fare better there, showing once again why he was so highly regarded during his time in charge of Ajax.

It would perhaps be quite a change from how the Tottenham team currently play under Postecoglou, but with every passing week it perhaps seems like the club need to change course.

Sometimes managers need time to implement their ideas, but Postecoglou has been in the job for a year and a half now, with things only seeming to get worse rather than better.