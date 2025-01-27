Tottenham Hotspur’s injury crisis has had the club scrambling for reinforcements this January, but plans to bring in extra bodies on loan from Chelsea have fallen through, CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal.
Spurs looked at Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile and as well as their midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as potential stopgaps – but they did not manage to get them.
Blues defender Axel Disasi was briefly seen as a solution for Spurs’ defensive issues earlier this month, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both sidelined. However, with the duo expected back soon, the club got cold feet and pulled the plug on the idea, CaughtOffside has been informed.
The club’s real focus now is on signing a striker as Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for six weeks with a knee injury. With injuries and patchy form up front, manager Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bring in someone who can add goals. We are told he has asked for help from chairman Daniel Levy, even if loans are brought in.
Spurs had made the attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain but the Frenchman opted to join Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.
Ange Postecoglou opens up on possible sacking at Tottenham
Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou conceded that many fans would believe he should be sacked following his side’s 2-1 defeat to relegation strugglers Leicester City.
The Lilywhites blew a 1-0 half-time lead and went on to suffer a fourth straight league defeat. It comes after their loss to Everton, a club also fighting for survival.
Spurs are now closer to the bottom three than the top half of the table. Postecoglou is thought to be under pressure after seven league defeats in his last eight games but CaughtOffside has been told that the club have no plans to sack him just yet.
He was asked if he will still be Spurs manager when some key players return from injury. He replied: “Who knows? A fair chunk will say no.
“When you are a manager of a football club, you can feel vulnerable and isolated, I don’t feel that. The players are giving everything. I focus on that and try and support the players.”
Spurs fans r just as much to blame as levy n ange as fans could stop it all by boycotting everyting spurs ur not going to miss nothing while 60 thousand fans r turning up n 2-5 thousand fans away keep turning up money keeps going up n levy is laughing all the way to the bank it has to be boycotting for change singing levy out doesn’t bloody work or it would of 20 years ago wake up spurs fans yous can fix it but u need to stay away nothing else will work
That will only make him up his efforts for more attractions outside of football ⚽