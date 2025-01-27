Tottenham Hotspur’s injury crisis has had the club scrambling for reinforcements this January, but plans to bring in extra bodies on loan from Chelsea have fallen through, CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal.

Spurs looked at Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile and as well as their midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as potential stopgaps – but they did not manage to get them.

Blues defender Axel Disasi was briefly seen as a solution for Spurs’ defensive issues earlier this month, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both sidelined. However, with the duo expected back soon, the club got cold feet and pulled the plug on the idea, CaughtOffside has been informed.

The club’s real focus now is on signing a striker as Dominic Solanke is likely to be out for six weeks with a knee injury. With injuries and patchy form up front, manager Ange Postecoglou is desperate to bring in someone who can add goals. We are told he has asked for help from chairman Daniel Levy, even if loans are brought in.

Spurs had made the attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain but the Frenchman opted to join Juventus on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ange Postecoglou opens up on possible sacking at Tottenham

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou conceded that many fans would believe he should be sacked following his side’s 2-1 defeat to relegation strugglers Leicester City.