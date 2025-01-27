West Ham United manager Graham Potter is eyeing moves to strengthen his squad before the end of the January transfer window.

The arrival of Potter has instilled new life to the club after the dark spell of former manager Julen Lopetegui.

With the Hammers now ready to turnaround their season, they are ready to add strength to their squad in the winter transfer window.

West Ham are leading the race against Arsenal to sign Brighton attacker Evan Ferguson due to the Brighton connection of Potter.

The manager could make a move for another one of his former players in a position that needs attention at the club.

According to Daily Mail (via West Ham Zone), Potter’s side are considering a late move for Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

The left-back has made just one appearance for the club this season under manager Enzo Maresca and it is clear that he is not in the plans of the Italian tactician.

The 28-year-old Chilwell has not made a single appearance in the league this season and he is currently looking for a move away from the club to revive his career.

Opportunities will be highly limited at Stamford Bridge for him so a move away from the Premier League giants makes complete sense for him as well as Chelsea.

West Ham manager is familiar with Ben Chilwell

Potter knows the defender from his time at Chelsea and he would know exactly what the player can add to his West Ham United side.

The Hammers currently have the options of Emerson and Aaron Cresswell in the left-back position but both are past their best and a move for Chilwell would be an upgrade for Potter’s side.

With not long left in the transfer window, West Ham would have to act swiftly to agree on a deal for the Chelsea man.

An initial loan deal with an option to buy permanently would make sense for Potter’s side.

This would also give Chelsea to get the defender off their books as keeping someone who is not fancied by the manager and has no future at the club would make no sense for them.

In other transfer news for the Hammers, they are in the race to sign Andre Silva from RB Leipzig.