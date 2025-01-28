Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts alongside Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, during the Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have long needed a striker who is a virtual guarantee of goals, but their long-term pursuit of Benjamin Sesko could end in defeat if Chelsea get their way in the current transfer window.

Though Arsenal have been given hope of signing their major transfer target, and the £70m ace has allegedly picked the Gunners as his next playing destination, nothing has been signed as yet.

What that means in practice is that Sesko is still free to be assuaged by any other club, whether that be in relation to the project, remuneration or otherwise.

Chelsea constantly talking to Benjamin Sesko’s agent

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea have been in the ear of the player’s agent constantly, and given the Blues failed bid for Victor Osimhen, their push for Sesko makes complete sense.

It’s clear why both London giants would be interested too.

Transfermarkt note that in 27 games in all competitions this season, the 21-year-old has 14 goals and three assists, which is a hugely impressive return especially from someone so young.

To date, however, the player’s agent has rebuffed any notion of his client leaving the Bundesliga club.

Benjamin Sesko is silent on any transfer rumours

It isn’t clear if reports such as those by GOAL are intended to throw clubs off the scent or if this is the classic agent’s ploy to drum up more interest and thus send the transfer fee soaring to sky high levels.

With only a few days left of the January transfer window, both Arsenal and Chelsea will need to move quickly if they want to land the Slovenian before the deadline.

He would almost certainly score the goals to fire either club towards silverware, and that kind of talent is priceless.