14 G/A in 20 league games: Arsenal offered surprise solution to goal-scoring woes

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the signing of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

The Italy international, who has played in the Premier League with Everton in the past, seems to be available this winter, despite some impressive recent form in Serie A.

Kean has 12 goals and two assists in 20 games in the Italian top flight this term, but it seems there could be an opportunity for Arsenal to sign him from Fiorentina, according to TBR Football.

The Gunners are in urgent need of more depth up front after the recent serious injury sustained by Gabriel Jesus, while Bukayo Saka is also currently out for a bit longer.

Arsenal fans will be desperate to see a new striker coming in, but Kean probably wouldn’t have been someone high up on their list of targets.

Could Moise Kean be the answer for Arsenal?

Still, Kean has a decent scoring record this season, so might be worth considering for AFC as they’re surely going to struggle to land their dream targets this January.

The 26-year-old has had a bit of an up-and-down career, but he’s previously shown great potential in a successful loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

A difficult spell at Juventus followed that, but he looks back to his best again now and is surely good enough to at least do a short-term job for Arsenal.

There might be other options for Mikel Arteta’s side, though, with TBR Football also naming Mateo Retegui and Manfred Ugalde as other strikers being offered to the north London giants.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal take up any of these options or if they stick with other rumoured targets like Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, or else wait until the summer for the likes of Benjamin Sesko or Alexander Isak.