"Here we go" – Man United book medical for star who rejected two other offers – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has some breaking Man United transfer news

Ayden Heaven’s transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United can basically be considered a done deal as Fabrizio Romano has given the move his trademark “here we go”.

The talented 18-year-old looks set to leave Arsenal for a new challenge after rising up the Gunners’ academy, and it looks like he’s turned down an offer of a new deal from the north Londoners, as well as from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Instead, Heaven has chosen Man Utd and Romano says a medical has been booked for the teenage defender, as per his post on X below…

Heaven had been highly regarded by those at Arsenal, so this has to go down as a big blow for the club as they once again see United raid them for one of their top academy talents.

This follows Chido Obi-Martin also moving from north London to Manchester in the summer after some prolific form at youth level for Arsenal.

Ayden Heaven to Manchester United transfer nearly done

Ayden Heaven in action for Arsenal in a friendly
Ayden Heaven in action for Arsenal in a friendly (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Heaven’s move to Old Trafford looks close, and it will be interesting to see what else United can get done this January.

One imagines Heaven probably won’t go straight into the starting line up at MUFC, so the club surely need to do more business this winter.

Earlier today, Romano also suggested there could be positive developments on United’s efforts to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, so that will surely be one to watch…

For now, however, United can be pleased with themselves for snapping up such an exciting young talent from one of their major Premier League rivals.

Arsenal have produced a lot of quality homegrown players in recent times, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly making it into Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

If Heaven can replicate their success at United then this should end up looking like a superb deal.

  1. Rashford has to comeback to the club. Reason being man u as ateam has no enough wingers and recenttly they have just loaned ANTHONY to Real betis

    Reply

