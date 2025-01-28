Ben Chilwell could leave Chelsea for Crystal Palace (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Crystal Palace are reportedly among two clubs worth watching out for in the race for the loan transfer of Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell.

The 28-year-old is currently out of favour at Stamford Bridge and it’s hard to see him working his way back into Enzo Maresca’s plans any time soon due to the presence of Marc Cucurella in that position.

“Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge!” – which former Chelsea star witnessed an EXTRAORDINARY Ronaldinho meltdown?

It now seems Chilwell is eyeing a late loan exit this January, with Man Utd and Palace among a long list of admirers, according to the Daily Mail.

Chilwell has been linked with United before, but is probably not their first choice in that position, with Patrick Dorgu perhaps looking more likely to join MUFC, while others like Nuno Mendes have also been looked at.

The Mail now suggest, however, that Chilwell could be a backup option that the Red Devils keep an eye on.

Could we see Ben Chilwell leave Chelsea for Crystal Palace?

Palace would probably make more sense for Chilwell at this stage of his career, with the England international surely needing to go somewhere where he can play regularly and get back to his best.

One imagines Chilwell would be little more than a stop-gap for Man United, so he’d do well to choose someone like Palace for his next move.

Still, it remains to be seen if the Eagles will be that keen to do business with Chelsea again after the recent Trevoh Chalobah saga.

Chalobah had been on loan at Selhurst Park before the Blues surprisingly recalled him in the middle of the season.

Palace would likely have been inconvenienced by that, and so perhaps they’ll be unsure about negotiating with CFC again so soon.

Still, there’s no doubt Chilwell could be a good option for them if they want to bring in a new left-back in the next few days.