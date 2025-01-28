Enzo Maresca looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund ace, Karim Adeyemi, would appear to be bound for the Premier League, with Chelsea the latest club to be mentioned in dispatches.

Corriere dello Sport place the Blues in the conversation for the 23-year-old flyer, who is also known to be interesting Arne Slot at Liverpool.

Adeyemi has 19 goals and 13 assists since joining the Bundesliga giants, and though he has occasionally flattered to deceive, it’s no wonder that both Premier League clubs – as well as Serie A giants, Napoli – are showing their hand.

Chelsea want to sign Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi

It would appear that Dortmund are in a good enough position that they don’t necessarily have to sell the player either, so it could be a real tug-of-war to try and prise him in the final days of the January transfer window.

Barcelona were said to be offering Ferran Torres in a potential swap deal with Adeyemi, a player that Hansi Flick apparently loves.

However, Torres, along with the likes of Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia, would appear to be determined to prove their worth with the Catalan giants.

Torres certainly did his chances no harm with an all action display in the recent 7-1 destruction of his former club, Valencia.

Could the Blues gazump the Reds for Adeyemi?

From Adeyemi’s point of view, it isn’t clear if the player himself is willing to dip his toes in the water in terms of playing English football, though the decision could be taken out of his hands.

A figure of €45m has been bandied around for the player’s services, and that sort of money could well help Dortmund to strengthen their squad significantly before the window closes for another few months.

At the moment it would appear that there are no favourites, and it’s a transfer saga that could go right to the wire.