Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea by no means certain as two transfer alternatives emerge

Chelsea FC corner flag

Chelsea have reportedly got their eye on a few wingers at the moment, with Nico Williams among the possible alternatives to Alejandro Garnacho.

Despite being strongly linked with a move to sign Garnacho from Manchester United, it seems this hasn’t really progressed at all in the last few days.

That’s according to the latest from the Athletic, who also name Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Williams as someone the Blues have on their list.

Another is Borussia Dortmund’s exciting young English talent Jamie Gittens, but it’s not yet clear if any of these names will be heading to Stamford Bridge this January.

The report also names Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel as someone Chelsea are looking at, and in many ways a new striker makes more sense than adding another winger right now.

What do Chelsea need in attack?

Chelsea made a great start to the season under Enzo Maresca, but some issues have emerged with some poor form in recent games.

It seems clear the west London giants need to change something after a lack of impact from summer signing Pedro Neto, while others like Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke haven’t been particularly consistent either.

Meanwhile, the jury is still out on Nicolas Jackson as the lone striker in Maresca’s side, so perhaps the Blues should be looking to do some business before the end of January.

Williams looks like someone with the quality to prove a major upgrade on Chelsea’s current options, and he’d probably be a safer bet than Garnacho.

Even if the Argentine looked like a huge prospect when he first broke into the Man Utd first-team, his form has gone backwards this season and he wouldn’t necessarily start ahead of the likes of Neto, Sancho or Madueke.