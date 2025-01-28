Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal “made a call” over potential move for Chelsea transfer target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta watches on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed some exciting Arsenal transfer news as it seems Aston Villa’s talented young striker Jhon Duran is on their radar.

With the Gunners struggling up front at the moment amid injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, it looks vital for Mikel Arteta to bring in someone else up front this January.

So far, it hasn’t worked out for Arsenal, with Romano noting that big names like Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko don’t currently look realistic for the north London giants.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated that Arsenal had also made a call to ask about Duran’s situation at Villa, following the Colombia international also being linked with Chelsea by Simon Phillips.

Jhon Duran transfer call made by Arsenal, says Fabrizio Romano

“What I’m told is that also Arsenal made a call in the recent weeks to understand the situation of Jhon Duran,” Romano said.

“Because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig. Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated.

“And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa.”

Duran hasn’t always been a regular starter at Villa Park, but despite that, he’s often looked like one of their most exciting talents, so links with bigger clubs aren’t too surprising.

It’s easy to imagine the 21-year-old having an impact at the Emirates Stadium or Stamford Bridge, as he surely has it in him to develop into an upgrade on the likes of Kai Havertz and Nicolas Jackson.

Nothing seems imminent, exactly, but Arsenal fans will hope this call perhaps develops into something more in the final few days of the January transfer window.