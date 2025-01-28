Arne Slot and Joao Gomes (Photo by Gareth Copley, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, though there are also concerns about his disciplinary record.

The Brazil international has largely impressed during his time at Molineux, but he also seems to have a habit of picking up a lot of cards.

Despite Gomes being linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal in recent times, he’s yet to earn that big move, and it remains to be seen if it will definitely happen.

It certainly seems like Gomes won’t be on his way to Anfield this January as time is ticking away before the window closes, so this might be one the Reds ponder until the summer.

“Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge!” – which former Chelsea star witnessed an EXTRAORDINARY Ronaldinho meltdown?

Until then, Liverpool have the Champions League to think about, with Arne Slot’s side out to finish top of the table as they prepare for their next game.

Meanwhile, fans will be focused on landing themselves PSV vs Liverpool tickets instead of checking for transfer updates, which don’t seem particularly important for a team that is so bang in form anyway.

Liverpool can rest easy and wait until the summer for signings

It might be that Liverpool will end up moving for Gomes or another midfielder in the summer, but they’re in the fortunate position now where they can surely just focus on the squad they already have.

LFC are flying on the pitch this season, so don’t look like they need to worry too much about making any changes, though they do of course have problems regarding contracts of key players.

All three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, so they’ll need to do what they can to keep that star trio.

Still, recent reports suggest some progress has been made on Salah and Van Dijk, so that might mean the club don’t need to worry too much about signings in attack and defence in the summer.

That would free up Liverpool to pursue someone like Gomes if they think it’s worth it, though they might also favour someone who’s less likely to keep missing games through suspension.

Martin Zubimendi had been a target for Liverpool, but he turned them down last summer and is now expected to join Arsenal next season, if recent reports on the Spaniard’s future are to be believed.