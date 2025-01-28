Newcastle United chief spotted in France as club confident of sealing forward transfer

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shouts instructions
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shouts instructions (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Newcastle United recruitment chief Steve Nickson has reportedly been in France keeping a close eye on Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international has shone during his time in Ligue 1 and there has long been speculation about him possibly moving to the Premier League or to other major cubs around Europe.

Most recently, David was linked with Manchester United and Juventus in a report by TuttoJuve, but it seems there’s now confidence at Newcastle that they can win the race for his signature.

That’s according to a report from Newcastle World, which states that the Magpies have had Nickson in France keeping tabs on David, amid optimism that they can bring the 25-year-old to St James’ Park.

David has scored 11 goals and contributed two assists in 18 league appearances for Lille this season, and he’s coming towards the end of his contract.

Jonathan David looks like an exciting transfer opportunity for Newcastle

Jonathan David in action for Lille against Liverpool
Jonathan David in action for Lille against Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Given that David could soon be available as a free agent, it would be fine business by NUFC if they could get this deal done.

One imagines there will be plenty of competition for this prolific striker, but Newcastle might have a particular need to strengthen up front as soon as possible.

Alexander Isak has been in sensational form for Eddie Howe’s side in recent times, and it’s surely going to be a big challenge keeping hold of him.

If Newcastle do end up losing Isak, they could do well to bring in David as a replacement, though of course they’ll also hope they can perhaps pair them both together up front.

That might hinge on how Newcastle do over the rest of this season, with a top four finish surely essential for the north east club if they are to be able to persuade star names like Isak to stay.

