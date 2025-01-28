Verbal agreement reached: Arsenal star closer to transfer away but precise date remains uncertain

Arsenal FC corner flag (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to return to his former club Celtic.

However, the date of the Scotland international’s proposed move back remains unclear, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on his latest understanding of the player’s future on X this afternoon.

See below for details as Romano reports that everything is more or less in place for Tierney to complete a free transfer to Celtic, though it is not yet 100% decided if the defender will be leaving Arsenal this January or waiting until the summer…

???? After Jota, Kieran Tierney will also return to Celtic as verbal agreement on free transfer is reached as revealed. If Arsenal do not let him leave now, Tierney will join Celtic in the summer transfer window. pic.twitter.com/eVxzCsIRDi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2025

Tierney first moved from Celtic to Arsenal back in the summer of 2019, but he’s had a difficult time at the Emirates Stadium.

Injuries have prevented Tierney from fulfilling his true potential, and Mikel Arteta later ended up signing the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Riccardo Calafiori, who have made it tough for the 27-year-old to get back into the starting line up on a regular basis.

Kieran Tierney can revive his career at Celtic

Tierney also struggled to make much of an impression on loan at Real Sociedad last season, with an exit seeming pretty inevitable after that, though he couldn’t find a suitor last summer.

Tierney is still at Arsenal now and they may feel it’s worth keeping him until the end of the campaign as there’s surely still a role for him as a squad player or backup, so it remains to be seen what the final decision will be here.

Arsenal fans will surely just be wishing Tierney well whatever happens, as he’s never really let the team down whenever he has played.

Even if Tierney didn’t quite end up being the star name he could have been when he first joined, he had his moments in an Arsenal shirt and never seemed to give anything but his very best on the pitch.