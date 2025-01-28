Recent Chelsea signing wants to leave, swap deal could be one to watch

Chelsea stars Noni Madueke and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrate (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

One player Chelsea only signed in the summer is reportedly already keen to leave Stamford Bridge, according to Simon Phillips.

The Chelsea writer claims that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is among those who wants a move away from the Blues this January, with the 26-year-old possibly one to watch as part of a swap deal.

Phillips has stressed, however, that nothing is advancing on Dewsbury-Hall at the moment, so it might be that this will be one for late on in the window, if anything even happens at all.

“Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge!” – which former Chelsea star witnessed an EXTRAORDINARY Ronaldinho meltdown?

There could be some sense in Chelsea offering the former Leicester City star to a number of clubs as they try to bring new signings in themselves.

The report mentions interest in Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, and one imagines Dewsbury-Hall could be the kind of player who’d be tempting for Unai Emery’s side.

Chelsea’s scattergun approach to the transfer market coming back to haunt them?

Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs on the transfer market in recent years, ever since Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali took over the west London side.

The jury is still out on whether or not this strategy is really working, with some elite young talents like Cole Palmer and Moises Caicedo joining CFC, but a long list of flops like Dewsbury-Hall, Robert Sanchez, and Mykhailo Mudryk also on that list.

Signing Dewsbury-Hall seemed a bit strange at the time, as he’d been playing in the Championship last season, and it seems clear a move to Chelsea has proven too big a step up.

The Englishman could now do well to drop down to a mid-table Premier League club, as there’s simply too much competition in this Chelsea side.

Still, it remains to be seen how easy it will now be for Chelsea to offload this unwanted player.