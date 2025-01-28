Report: Chelsea transfer move for important Man United star remains one to watch

Enzo Maresca, Kobbie Mainoo, and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Michael Regan, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s interest in the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly remain one to watch for the summer.

The Blues have recently been linked as surprise suitors for Mainoo, who has been a hugely important player since rising up from the Red Devils’ academy into their first-team.

However, it is anticipated that a January deal would be difficult to get done, with this saga perhaps being one to watch out for again in the summer, according to the Athletic.

In a section on Chelsea’s midfield targets, the Athletic’s report stated: “Chelsea do like Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo but that is a very difficult deal to do right now and is one more for the close season, if an opportunity arises.”

Kobbie Mainoo transfer: Should he leave Man United for Chelsea?

Mainoo is surely someone Man Utd would want to have on their books for a very long time, but Chelsea’s interest might be tempting for the England international as it’s been such a difficult period at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim’s appointment as manager might end up being the right move, but it’s also expecting a lot of the Portuguese tactician to succeed where others such as Erik ten Hag, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed.

Mainoo might therefore feel that Chelsea’s project looks the better bet right now, even if it’s still proving challenging for Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues should at least be major contenders for a top four finish this season, in contrast to United who are stuck in mid-table and surely facing a season out of Europe.

Still, there’s also a lot of competition for places at Chelsea right now, with Mainoo not guaranteed to get into the team ahead of the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.