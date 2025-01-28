“City are watching” – Recently banned world-class midfielder on Guardiola’s radar

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, interacts with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, interacts with Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind, Newcastle United could be forced to sell Sandro Tonali, and Man City are waiting in the wings to see how the situation develops.

The world-class Italian midfielder was recently banned for alleged instances of illegal betting, but has come back with a bang for the Magpies.

He’s been so good that Tonali has been called Newcastle’s Rodri by Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson.

Man City looking at Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates
Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match against Southampton. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Indeed, it should come as no surprise that Juventus want Tonali to return to Italy.

Whilst there’s some certainty to Eddie Howe not giving his approval to any deal for the 24-year-old, PSR may mean that the manager has little to no say in whether the attacking midfielder stays or goes.

One person who is convinced that the player will leave St. James’ Park is trusted football journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

“I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle,” he said to Sky Sports Italy.

“Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge!” – which former Chelsea star witnessed an EXTRAORDINARY Ronaldinho meltdown?

“I think there could be an important market for him at an international level.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid buy him, but that will depend on whether Carlo [Ancelotti] stays or Xabi Alonso arrives. Also, City are watching.

“Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market.”

Sandro Tonali has been hugely effective for Newcastle

It’s easy to see why Howe would want Tonali to stay at the club, because he’s established himself as the conduit, alongside Bruno Guimaraes, through which all of Newcastle’s play is funnelled.

More Stories / Latest News
Unai Emery and Eddie Howe
Aston Villa ahead of Newcastle in race to sign PSG star
Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, reacts alongside Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal
The reason Arsenal should be very concerned by Chelsea’s latest move in the transfer market
Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton against Man United
Tottenham hold talks over beating Man United to potential £55m wonderkid transfer

Alexander Isak is enjoying himself up front for the simple reason that the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes are making his job so easy.

Clearly, the Magpies are going to have a huge fight on their hands.

More Stories Eddie Howe Pep Guardiola Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.