“City are watching” – Recently banned world-class midfielder on Guardiola’s radar

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind, Newcastle United could be forced to sell Sandro Tonali, and Man City are waiting in the wings to see how the situation develops.

The world-class Italian midfielder was recently banned for alleged instances of illegal betting, but has come back with a bang for the Magpies.

He’s been so good that Tonali has been called Newcastle’s Rodri by Sky Sports pundit, Paul Merson.

Man City looking at Sandro Tonali

Indeed, it should come as no surprise that Juventus want Tonali to return to Italy.

Whilst there’s some certainty to Eddie Howe not giving his approval to any deal for the 24-year-old, PSR may mean that the manager has little to no say in whether the attacking midfielder stays or goes.

One person who is convinced that the player will leave St. James’ Park is trusted football journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

“I don’t know if he could return to Italy in June, but I think Tonali will leave Newcastle,” he said to Sky Sports Italy.

“I think there could be an important market for him at an international level.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Real Madrid buy him, but that will depend on whether Carlo [Ancelotti] stays or Xabi Alonso arrives. Also, City are watching.

“Sandro is a player who, beyond a possible return to Italy – because he could be happy to return – could have an international outlet on the market.”

Sandro Tonali has been hugely effective for Newcastle

It’s easy to see why Howe would want Tonali to stay at the club, because he’s established himself as the conduit, alongside Bruno Guimaraes, through which all of Newcastle’s play is funnelled.

Alexander Isak is enjoying himself up front for the simple reason that the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes are making his job so easy.

Clearly, the Magpies are going to have a huge fight on their hands.