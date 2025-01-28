Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Besiktas scores his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League match against Fenerbahce. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Former England international, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, could be on his way back to English football thanks to a Manchester United connection.

Now 31 years of age, the attacking midfielder has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League again and wants to utilise the opportunity that the January transfer window presents.

According to sources close to the player, new Besiktas manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is believed to be amenable to a loan deal, with the possibility of making it permanent if it benefits the Turkish giants.

Leicester want Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Intriguingly, a connection with a former Man United team-mate, Ruud van Nistelrooy, could prove beneficial to Oxlade-Chamberlain, as the Dutchman has made his interest known.

CaughtOffside sources have been told that van Nistelrooy is very keen to do a deal with Solskjaer, in order to bring the player to Leicester.

That’s because he believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility and experience in senior football could be vitally important in their fight against relegation.

At present, Leicester are on 17 points and are just one above the bottom three.

A win over Tottenham at the weekend lifted the Foxes out of the relegation zone at the expense of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain primed for Premier League return

Wolves have also shown interest in the former Liverpool and Arsenal player, though both they and Leicester could be trumped by the seriousness of a bid from Championship leaders, Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s side are well placed at present to get back up to the Premier League at the second time of asking, and a promotion push rather than a relegation battle may be more appealing to the player.

West Ham wanted Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer and Brentford were thought to be readying a bid, and though nothing came of it at the time, it’s entirely possible that both might throw their hats back into the ring in the final few days of the current window too.