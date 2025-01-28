Aston Villa ahead of Newcastle in race to sign PSG star

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly ahead of Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race for the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

Asensio’s PSG future looks in major doubt at the moment after a lack of playing time, with the Spain international recently linked with a host of big clubs around Europe.

Villa now look to be emerging as the favourites to sign Asensio, in what could be a big boost for Unai Emery’s side in the second half of the season.

In general, Emery has done great work with Villa, but recent results have been less impressive, and it could be that signings are needed to get this team back on track in the second half of the season.

Marco Asensio transfer looks like one to watch for Aston Villa

It remains to be seen if AVFC will definitely win the race for Asensio, but it’s shaping up that way at the moment and could be an exciting deal if it works out.

The 29-year-old has shown throughout his career that he can be a quality performer at the highest level, though injuries have hampered his progress in recent years.

Still, a fully fit Asensio could surely be a huge asset for a club like Villa, while it’s also easy to see why Newcastle could also be keen.

Managers like Emery and Eddie Howe will no doubt feel they can get Asensio back to his best and help give him a fresh start in English football if he joins this January.

The Spanish connection with Emery and Monchi at Villa Park might give the Midlands outfit the edge for the moment, but this will surely be one to follow right until the final minute of the saga.