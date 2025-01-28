Bid expected for Arsenal transfer target before February 3rd deadline

Matheus Cunha of Wolves has been linked with Arsenal (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly expecting a late bid for star forward and rumoured Arsenal transfer target Matheus Cunha before the February 3rd deadline.

Cunha has shone in the Premier League this season, contributing ten goals and four assists in 22 league matches so far, and it makes sense that Arsenal have been linked with the Brazil international due to their current injuries in attack.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus out with a very serious and long-term injury, while Bukayo Saka also probably won’t be back again that soon. Cunha’s ability to play up front or out wide could therefore make him an ideal option.

According to Football Insider, Wolves are expecting late offers for Cunha, but Arsenal aren’t the only club interested, with the report also mentioning Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Matheus Cunha transfer could turn Arsenal’s season around

Arsenal face an uphill struggle to catch Liverpool in the title race, but they’re not completely out of the running just yet.

Liverpool arguably have the tougher remaining fixtures, and might be due a bit of a blip, with Arsenal surely good enough to go on a long winning run like they did last season.

However, the Gunners will need more of a goal threat to do that, so someone like Cunha could be ideal to breathe new life into Mikel Arteta’s side for the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see if a late bid does indeed come in for Cunha, and if it’s Arsenal that get there ahead of the likes of Villa and Forest.

Arsenal have also been linked with Villa striker Jhon Duran by Fabrizio Romano via YouTube, so it could be that there’ll be a few players switching places in something of a late transfer merry-go-round this January.