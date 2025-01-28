“Confident and optimistic” – Fabrizio Romano teases that Man United transfer is nearly done

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly confident and optimistic over a potential transfer deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils look to be getting closer to landing the talented young Denmark international, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

See below as Romano has posted about Man Utd being confident after further talks taking place over a deal for Dorgu, who looks like he’d be an exciting addition at left-back for Ruben Amorim’s side…

??? Dorgu and Man United. ?? https://t.co/iuPRk37SWb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2025

Dorgu has established himself as a top young talent in Serie A and one imagines he’ll surely have a great career ahead of him, wherever he ends up.

Tottenham have also been among the top clubs linked with the 20-year-old in recent times, via a report from Give Me Sport, so it seems likely that Lecce were always going to struggle to keep hold of him.

Romano posted his original update last night but has again posted this morning with emojis hinting that this deal is something to watch out for, so fans will no doubt be excited that something more concrete is just around the corner.

The Red Devils have badly needed something to smile about after a difficult season on the pitch, with new manager Amorim surely in need of an upgrade on Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in that position.

One signing obviously won’t be enough to change everything for United, but fans will hope it’s at least the start of delivering the kinds of players who’ll be a better fit to make Amorim’s system work.

In truth, MUFC could’ve done with more this January, but it remains to be seen if there’s time to get something done for Dorgu and then someone else.

Christopher Nkunku to United continues to emerge as a story to watch out for, though.