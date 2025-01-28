Sources: Man United and Liverpool in tug-of-war for €22m ace with 13 G/A in 24 games

Rayan Cherki of Olympique Lyonnais is challenged by Sofyan Amrabat of Fenerbahce. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Man United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the English clubs monitoring Rayan Cherki’s situation at Lyon.

During this current transfer window, Cherki is available for as little as €22 million, and his representatives are actively now seeking a new destination for him.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that both Liverpool and the Red Devils have already enquired about the attacking midfielder, however, the timeframe for a transfer this winter appears to be too tight for either club.

Liverpool and Man United want Rayan Cherki

Both, in fact, prefer to wait until the summer to bolster their squads in that role.

Tottenham, whilst showing initial interest, have not yet taken any formal steps to tie down the 21-year-old – who has 13 G/A in 24 games according to transfermarkt – and are much more focused on a centre-back at this point.

Cherki has been described as an “absolute bargain,” with Lyon being forced to sell their crown jewels because of an impending threat of relegation to Ligue 2.

“Ronaldinho was smashing up the fridge!” – which former Chelsea star witnessed an EXTRAORDINARY Ronaldinho meltdown?

There have even been suggestions that Arsenal are interested in Cherki, though their purpose in this window would be better served by buying an out and out striker who is a virtual guarantee of goals.

Sources have also advanced to CaughtOffside that the player has attracted the attention from clubs outside England, including Bayern Munich – the club currently most interested in him – Bayer Leverkusen, and PSG.

Rayan Cherki available for a bargain price this month

No official moves have been made by the latter two teams either, and they may prefer to wait until the summer and go head-to-head with Man United and Liverpool.

Serie A side, Atalanta, are willing to offer a figure of around €20m in this window, but the French player is hesitant about a possible transfer to the Italian top-flight at the moment and so has put Atalanta on stand-by.

The coming days will clearly be crucial in determining whether Cherki will leave Lyon now or in the summer.