Tyler Dibling in action for Southampton against Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer deal for Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling, who is also wanted by Manchester United.

Dibling is one of the most highly rated prospects in the country at the moment, and it’s previously been reported that other top clubs such as Chelsea are keen on him.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old could already command an asking price as high as £55million, according to this post below from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas…

Now the latest on Dibling is that Spurs have held talks about signing the teenager as they look to continue trying to strengthen for the future, according to the Telegraph.

Southampton have often had top talents coming through their academy that they’ve ended up having to sell to bigger clubs, and it looks like Dibling could become the latest.

Where next for Saints wonderkid Tyler Dibling?

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will be successful in signing Dibling when there looks set to be plenty of competition for his signature, but he could do well to choose Spurs as his next destination.

The England Under-21 international will want to continue getting plenty of playing time at Premier League level in order to aid his development, and that would surely be harder for him to come by at bigger clubs like Chelsea and Man United.

The competition for places should be less fierce at THFC, though there might also be downsides to the move when the north Londoners are generally really struggling on the pitch at the moment.

Questions surely need to be asked of manager Ange Postecoglou, with performances and results not at all what the club will have expected, so Dibling might not want to go somewhere where the mood isn’t great and there isn’t a coherent game plan.