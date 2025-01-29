Arsenals’ hopes of landing Ollie Watkins this January transfer window have been dashed after Aston Villa knocked back their offer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Daily Mail had broke the news that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been a long-time admirer of England international and the club has now made a move for the 29-year-old. Watkins still has three years remaining on his contract at Aston Villa, where he’s thought to be a key figure in Unai Emery’s plans.

That said, a move to Arsenal could be tempting for Watkins, who has openly admitted to being an Arsenal fan growing up. In 2020, while at Brentford, he said, “That’s the dream, to play for Arsenal one day. But, you know, it’s a long shot.”

Villa, however, will feel confident given Watkins’ contract situation, and it’s unclear whether the Gunners will be able to pull off what would be one of the most exciting transfers of the January window. Jhon Duran’s possible departure to the Saudi Pro League means that they will not be actively looking to make any other sales upfront.

Watkins has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances for Villa this season, including one in the recent 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Gunners are open to bringing in a forward as they attempt to steal a march on Liverpool in the Premier League title race. The club opted not to bring in a No.9 during the summer, with Arteta believing that Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus would be enough.