Jhon Duran of Aston Villa is set to leave to the Saudi Pro League

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is set to join Al-Nassr after an agreement was reached for an initial €77 million.

The Athletic reporter has exclusively revealed that the South American is set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

He posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Jhon Duran set for medical in London on Thursday before proposed move from Aston Villa to Al Nassr. €77m + add-ons agreed in principle & 5.5yr contract in place. Arsenal made approach for Ollie Watkins on Monday – quickly rebuffed.”

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

They weren’t the only club in the race. Speaking on his YouTube channel, fellow transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano stated that Arsenal had also made a call to ask about Duran’s situation as they look to bring in more firepower upfront.

He said: “Because Sesko, at the moment, no green light from Leipzig. Also Alexander Isak, the dream target of Arsenal. Super expensive, almost very complicated, impossible, nothing in football, but very complicated.

“And so in recent weeks, also Arsenal called to understand the situation of Jhon Duran, but no bid, no direct negotiations with Aston Villa.”

Real Madrid snubbed as Jhon Duran set to join Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, per Foot Mercato, but it seems a decision has been made and he is heading to Saudi Arabia.

The Colombian striker has been in exceptional form this season, attracting attention from some of the world’s top clubs eager to acquire his talents.

Duran has netted seven goals in the league, three in the Champions League, highlighted by a memorable strike against Bayern Munich, and two in the League Cup.

It was reported that Los Blancos had turned their attention to him, but they have since been rebuffed.