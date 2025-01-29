(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa’s January transfer window has taken a dramatic turn, with crucial decisions looming over the futures of both Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins.

With Arsenal ramping up their pursuit of Watkins and Al Nassr pushing to secure Duran, Villa find themselves at a pivotal crossroads.

Jhon Duran’s move to Al Nassr to impact Watkins’ future

According to renowned journalist Ben Jacobs, Villa are more inclined to part ways with Duran than Watkins, despite Arsenal’s strong interest in the latter.

Al Nassr, one of the biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League, have expressed serious intent to sign Duran, with the Colombian forward reportedly already agreeing personal terms. The 21-year-old is eager to make the move, but Villa have yet to finalise their decision.

Adding further intrigue, Al Nassr also have a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface. They are awaiting Villa’s confirmation on Duran before deciding which striker to sign, making the situation even more delicate.

Arsenal’s surprise bid for Watkins rejected

Meanwhile, Arsenal made headlines with a surprise bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in the past few hours. The offer was swiftly rejected, but the Gunners remain undeterred and are expected to return with an improved bid before the window closes.

Arsenal’s urgency stems from their injury crisis and the pressing need for attacking reinforcements. However, Villa are reportedly frustrated with the timing of Arsenal’s approach, viewing it as disruptive amid ongoing negotiations for Duran’s potential exit.

Ben Jacobs has suggested that Villa’s willingness to sell Watkins to Arsenal could depend on whether Duran leaves for Al Nassr. If Duran departs, Villa are unlikely to entertain any offers for Watkins, further complicating the Gunners’ pursuit.

Taking to X to explain the current situation surrounding Watkins, Duran, Arsenal and Aston Villa, Jacobs stated:

“Worth noting as it stands, Jhon Duran is more likely to exit Villa than Watkins. Villa have engaged with Al-Nassr and not given Arsenal encouragement over Watkins. Villa unhappy with the timing of #AFC’s approach. Saudi window shuts on Friday, so if Duran does leave for Al-Nassr, instead of Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface, then #AFC’s hopes of signing Watkins will end before the weekend.”

Ollie Watkins remains a key player for Aston Villa

Watkins has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists in 23 Premier League appearances. His importance to Unai Emery’s squad cannot be overstated, and Villa will demand a massive fee if they are to consider parting ways with their star striker.

Having seen a £60m offer turned down, Arsenal will need to submit a significantly improved offer to stand any chance of striking a deal.

Should Duran leave, Villa are expected to shut the door on Arsenal’s advances for Watkins, strengthening their resolve to keep their primary goal-scoring threat.