Carney Chukwuemeka in action for Chelsea (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs says that Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from three clubs as we edge closer to Deadline Day.

This year’s January transfer window actually runs until February 3rd, so there’s still just under a week left for clubs to get players in or out.

Chukwuemeka is someone who hasn’t played much for Chelsea in recent times, so it would make sense if he were to be offloaded this winter, and Jacobs says there is interest in the 21-year-old.

See below as Juventus, West Ham and Everton are named as potential suitors for Chukwuemeka, following previous links with Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg…

Juventus the latest side to explore a loan for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. Chukwuemeka also still on the radar of Everton and West Ham. #EFC would need Armando Broja recalled. Strasbourg loan not discounted with Caleb Wiley recalled.? ? @alex_crook pic.twitter.com/VXF8Yg4yh9 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 29, 2025

?? Understand Chelsea have opened doors to Carney Chukwuemeka’s exit this month on loan deal! Expected to be a paid loan with salary covered and NO buy option clause. ??? Borussia Dortmund are pushing, in active talks for Carney on loan… another option, loan to Strasbourg. pic.twitter.com/meAyC1G3Tf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

Chukwuemeka was highly rated when he first joined Chelsea, arriving with a big reputation after catching the eye at former club Aston Villa.

However, it hasn’t worked out for the England youth international at Stamford Bridge, and it now surely makes sense for him to seek a new challenge.

Carney Chukwuemeka can surely still revive his career

Chukwuemeka surely still has time to turn things around for himself, with some decent options seemingly emerging for him this January.

Even if nothing is done yet for the youngster, the fact that he’s still being eyed up by big clubs like Juventus and Borussia Dortmund shows that he remains highly rated within the game.

West Ham and Everton are also very decent destinations and could offer him the chance to finally play regularly and show everyone what he can do.

Chelsea have signed a number of top young talents in recent years, and not all of them have been able to make that step up to playing regularly for the Blues.

That’s the risk with signing relatively unproven players, but CFC will hope they can at least still make a decent profit on some of those.