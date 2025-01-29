LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on January 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on another high-profile signing from South America – teenage superstar Denner.

Ben Jacobs has said that the Blues are attempting to sign 16-year-old Denner from Corinthians. It ratifies claims from Brazilian outlet Globo that claimed that Chelsea are set to meet today with the South American side to finalize a £10m deal for the left-back, who would join the club in the summer of 2026, once he turns 18.

Jacobs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Chelsea are in talks for 16-year-old Corinthians left-back Denner, who is likely to cost in excess of €10m. Deal not done yet, but talks advancing. Chelsea hoping for a pre-agreement that would see Denner join when 18.”

This means that Denner won’t make the move to Stamford Bridge until next summer when the new season starts. And with only a few days remaining in the January window, it’s thought that the club might have looked for more immediate reinforcements to address the squad’s current needs, with Chelsea winning just one of their last seven Premier League games. They could fall dangerously out of the top-five before too long, which would dash their hopes of earning a Champions League spot.

Instead, Chelsea are focusing on a long-term signing who won’t be available for years. Estevao Willian, already being hailed as the potential successor to Neymar, is another who won’t join until the summer, after they bought the youngster last year. As is Kendry Paez.

Denner is the cousin of Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who former Chelsea man Antonio Rudiger has previously praised as one of the best defenders in the world.

Clearlake Capital looks to youth at the expense of the now

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital assumed control of Chelsea following Roman Abramovich’s departure in 2022, the club has embarked on a bold strategy focused on building for the future through youth development – emphasis is made on bringing in some of the best young talent in the world, from across the globe.

South America has proven to be a particularly fruitful region for Chelsea in this quest, with the club consistently attracting top-tier talent from the continent. Notable signings such as Paez and Estevao are set to join the Blues in the coming months.

However, while Chelsea’s efforts to recruit and develop young South American players show no sign of slowing down, the future of emerging talent like Denner remains uncertain.

There are also criticisms that the club are focusing too much on the long-term on players whose development may not turn out as high as expected.