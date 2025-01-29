Tyrique George in action for Chelsea (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca may reportedly end up promoting exciting wonderkid Tyrique George if the Blues fail to bring in a new winger in this January’s transfer window.

The 18-year-old has risen up through Chelsea’s academy, which has also produced some other fine talents in recent years, such as current first-team players like Reece James and Levi Colwill.

Others like Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have also been in the Chelsea senior side in recent years, so it could be that fans have another homegrown talent to look forward to seeing soon.

George has been singled out as an option out wide for Chelsea in case they fail to land a new signing out wide this winter, as per the Daily Mail.

It remains to be seen if the Blues will find a solution in the transfer market in the next few days, with the report noting that they have some ambitious targets, who may most likely have to wait until the summer.

Tyrique George to get a chance for Chelsea?

We’ll have to see if Maresca ends up making use of George, but it’s surely worth a try after some slightly underwhelming form from other attacking players such as Joao Felix and Pedro Neto.

Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke have performed a bit better, but it’s easy to see why CFC feel they could do with something else in that department, so perhaps George could be the solution.

Fans always love seeing academy players making it into the first-team, and Chelsea’s youth system is as good as any in the country.

Even if fans get excited about transfer rumours at this time of year and during the summer, there’s also always a special place in their hearts for homegrown talents, so perhaps the west Londoners will once again make use of the conveyer belt of talent they have at their disposal.