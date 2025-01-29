(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) / (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United remain in pole position for automatic promotion to the Premier League, holding a narrow two-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United.

With the Championship title race intensifying, the Whites are keen to strengthen their squad in the final days of the January transfer window.

Despite their dominant league form, Leeds have yet to finalise any winter signings. Manager Daniel Farke remained tight-lipped about potential arrivals but hinted at possible developments following a goalless draw against Burnley.

Daniel Farke intriguing comments on transfer activity

Speaking after the match, Farke delivered a cryptic response when asked about transfers, stating (quotes via Leeds Live):

“I have not checked my phone for the last six hours.

“I will check it after this press conference, perhaps I can tell you more in the next press conference.”

Leeds’ priority remains adding firepower to their attack. Joel Piroe has been a standout performer, netting 10 goals and providing five assists in 29 appearances, but additional reinforcements could be crucial in the promotion run-in.

With the Financial Fairplay rules & PSR a big factor in the transfer decisions, making it difficult for Leeds to secure their desired targets, it has been suggested that the club could recall Jack Harrison from his loan spell at Everton. The winger’s stint at Goodison Park has been underwhelming, and a mid-season comeback to Elland Road could provide a significant boost to Leeds’ attacking lineup.

With time running out before the window slams shut, Leeds face a race against the clock to land the right reinforcements. Whether through a new striker or Harrison’s return, the club’s ability to strengthen in these final days could prove decisive in their quest for a return to the Premier League.