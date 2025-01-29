(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) / (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Leicester City are making late moves in the January transfer window, with former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain emerging as a key target.

The former Premier League champions are eager to strengthen their squad as they look to pull away from the Premier League relegation battle.

According to The Sun, Leicester are pushing to bring the 31-year-old midfielder back to English football from Turkish side Besiktas.

They see him as a valuable addition, providing experience, leadership, and midfield depth in their fight for survival.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has endured a challenging spell in Turkey, featuring in just six Super Lig matches this season, scoring once in a total of 170 minutes on the pitch. However, his situation has slightly improved following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjær as Besiktas’ new manager.

With Leicester currently just one point above the relegation zone, manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is eager to reinforce his squad before the window shuts.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s experience in high-pressure situations could be a crucial asset in helping the Foxes stabilise their season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became a fan favourite at Liverpool

Before joining Besiktas, Oxlade-Chamberlain earned a reputation for his dynamic playing style and adaptability during his spell at Liverpool.

The English midfielder joined the Reds from Arsenal for a £35m fee, and although majority of his time was marred with various injuries, he did play a role in the Reds’ success under Jurgen Klopp, and quickly became a fan favourite.

He made 146 appearances for them, scoring 18 and assisting 15 across all competitions. During his time there, he won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and the FA Cup among other trophies.

Oxlade-Chamberlain attracted by the idea of a return to the Premier League

It is reported Oxlade-Chamberlain is attracted by the idea of a return to the Premier League. and with both Leicester and Wolves interested in signing him, a move could be materialised before the transfer window shuts.

This is not the first time he is being linked with a return to English football, having been linked with a move to Brentford in the summer, as well as London side West Ham, who were willing to offload two players in order to make space for him then.

As the transfer deadline nears, Leicester fans will be eager to see whether Oxlade-Chamberlain makes a sensational return to English football to aid their survival fight.