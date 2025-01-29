(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Leeds United are facing a squad decision as Jack Harrison’s return from his loan spell at Everton looks increasingly possible.

According to football insider Ian Herbert, the winger’s struggles in the Premier League may open the door for a return to Elland Road.

Jack Harrison could be heading back to Leeds United after Everton struggles

Harrison, 28, has endured a difficult stint at Goodison Park, featuring in 21 matches without registering a single goal or assist. His poor form has been widely slammed by fans and pundits, with former QPR star Joey Barton among those who have criticised him.

Despite initial optimism surrounding his move, the winger has failed to make a lasting impact, leading to speculation that Leeds may offer him a route back.

Herbert has suggested that Leeds, currently leading the Championship, are keen to strengthen multiple positions but have faced challenges in the transfer market. With Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints limiting their options, Harrison could emerge as a viable reinforcement.

Herbert stated (via Daily Mail):

“They [Leeds] badly want a striker – [draw against Burnley] revealed why – and also seek a left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and winger.

“If they had to put it all on one, it would be a striker, but PSR means they could end up with none. Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia didn’t want to go to Leeds, preferring Bayer Leverkusen on loan. Brighton’s Julio Enciso preferred a loan move to Ipswich.

“Jack Harrison, shot on confidence after a torrid period on loan at Everton, may be the one heading to Leeds.”

Leeds could benefit from Harrison’s experience

Despite his struggles at Everton, Harrison remains a proven asset for Leeds. The winger originally joined the club on loan from Manchester City in 2018 and quickly became a key figure in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, playing a vital role in their 2020 promotion to the Premier League.

Over his five-year stint at Elland Road, he made 206 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 32 assists. He delivered several memorable moments, including a hat-trick against West Ham United and a last-gasp goal against Brentford that secured Leeds’ Premier League survival in 2022.

While Harrison’s confidence may have taken a hit at Everton, a return to familiar surroundings could reignite his form. Leeds, sitting at the top of the Championship but in need of attacking reinforcements, may look to capitalise on his experience to maintain their promotion push.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching and Leeds struggling to land their primary targets, a move for Harrison may gain traction in the coming days. Fans will be hopeful that his potential return could provide a much-needed spark as the club aims to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.