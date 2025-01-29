“Already making contacts” – Fabrizio Romano’s exciting update on Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target

Edin Dzeko and Jorrel Hato (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool fans may be intrigued to see an update this afternoon from transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Although Romano doesn’t specifically mention the Gunners or the Reds, he has said that Premier League clubs are already making contacts over signing highly-rated young Ajax defender Jorrel Hato ahead of the summer.

Hato is not moving this January but it seems he could be one to watch for the next transfer window, and this follows him being linked with Arsenal and Liverpool by other sources.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

The Athletic have linked Hato as a target for Arsenal, while journalist Graeme Bailey has recently reported on Liverpool being interested in the Netherlands international.

Now there’s this update on Hato’s future from Romano, so it could mean these clubs, and perhaps others, are already starting work on winning the race for his signature for next season…

? Jorrel Hato confirms he’s not planning for January move: “I’m not thinking about leaving Ajax this winter, and I remain with that decision. I want to finish the season with Ajax”. ??? Premier League top clubs are already making contacts to sign Hato in the summer. pic.twitter.com/QdbiGkcjU2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025

Hato has shone at Ajax and the links with bigger clubs are no surprise, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Which clubs need Jorrel Hato most?

The 18-year-old can play centre-back or left-back, so it’s not clear if Arsenal really have much of a need for him now after last summer’s purchase of Riccardo Calafiori, while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has also risen up into the first-team this season.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to imagine anyone getting into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI ahead of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes any time soon, so could that point towards Liverpool instead?

The Reds could probably do well to think about a long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson at left-back, while Virgil van Dijk is nearing the end of his contract.

If Van Dijk stays then he’ll surely continue to be first choice, but if not then Hato could be an ideal long-term successor to his fellow Dutchman.