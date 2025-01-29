Liverpool transfer target reveals he “was invited” to Anfield by Reds star

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool training
Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool training (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato has spoken out on why he was recently spotted at Anfield for the game between Liverpool and Ipswich Town.

The highly-rated 18-year-old has previously been linked with the Reds by journalist Graeme Bailey and it’s fair to say his presence at last weekend’s game will have raised more than a few eyebrows.

Still, it seems there’s not much to it, at least for the moment, with Hato playing down any transfer talk by simply stating he was invited there by his fellow countryman Ryan Gravenberch.

It could be that something will happen with Hato this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in the X post below, though he’s made no mention of Liverpool for the moment…

Hato looks like he could be a superb signing for LFC, giving them someone who could operate either as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at centre-back, or for Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Still, when asked about his appearance at the Liverpool-Ipswich game, Hato insisted he hadn’t spoken to the club directors and was just there because Gravenberch invited him.

Jorrel Hato explains his appearance at Liverpool game against Ipswich

Jorrel Hato in action for the Dutch national team
Jorrel Hato in action for the Dutch national team (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images for DFB)

“I read it all,” Hato said of the rumours, as quoted by De Telegraaf.

“But I also know that not everything was right. For my development it’s best that I stay at Ajax now. I was invited by Ryan Gravenberch.

“But I didn’t speak to a director there. Liverpool played well and the atmosphere in the stadium was good, but there is no more to say.”

Hato has also been linked with Arsenal by The Athletic, so it may be that it’s too soon to be talking about Liverpool with any real certainty, even if some fans will be excited about Gravenberch perhaps trying to lure him to the club.

