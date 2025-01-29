“Current decision…” – Liverpool & Chelsea transfer target informs clubs of his choice

Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Gareth Copley, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Despite links with Liverpool, Chelsea and Napoli, it seems Karim Adeyemi has informed interested clubs of his decision to stay with Borussia Dortmund.

The German winger has been the subject of plenty of speculation this January, but Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that his current decision seems to be to stay with Dortmund for a while longer.

It remains to be seen if there’s still a chance for the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea to change Adeyemi’s mind, following recent strong links with the talented 23-year-old.

Corriere dello Sport claimed LFC and CFC were alongside Napoli in chasing Adeyemi, but Romano has now posted the update below on his official page on X…

???? Understand Karim Adeyemi’s current decision is to stay at Borussia Dortmund this month and he has now informed all clubs interested. Despite Napoli proposals and also PL clubs keen, he’s now expected to continue at BVB. pic.twitter.com/VvOaZ7uIUD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2025

Adeyemi has performed well at Dortmund, contributing a total of five goals and three assists in 13 games in all competitions so far this season, so the Bundesliga giants will surely be delighted to be keeping hold of him.

Karim Adeyemi transfer blow for Liverpool and Chelsea

Still, this is undoubtedly disappointing news for Liverpool and Chelsea, who could both have done with signing a new winger.

The Reds perhaps don’t need someone in that position that urgently straight away, but they will likely be in need of a major investment in attack in the summer if Mohamed Salah ends up leaving at the end of his contract.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have hit a poor run of form and it seems clear that they need an upgrade on struggling attacking midfielders like Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, who just haven’t contributed enough this season.

Adeyemi could have been an exciting addition to the Premier League, but for now it seems we’ll have to wait a while longer to see if he ever heads to English football.

Dortmund have often had to sell their star names in the last decade or so, so one imagines Adeyemi might be someone who leaves eventually, even if they’ve done well to keep him for a bit longer.