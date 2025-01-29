Ruben Amorim has made it clear that if Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United again, he needs to prove he’s hungry for it and raise his standards.
The last time Rashford featured for United was in their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen early last month. The United head coach has left him out of the squad since then due to “training reasons.” Just two days after that game, Rashford expressed his desire for a “new challenge,” and he has only made the bench once since, which came during United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford on December 30.
On Sunday, after United’s 1-0 win over Fulham, Amorim didn’t hold back, saying he’d rather name 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital on the bench than Rashford, citing the forward’s poor commitment in training.
With the transfer window closing on Monday, Rashford’s hopes of leaving United hang in the balance. He’s keen on a loan move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club’s financial struggles make that a long shot. He has also been linked with a move to Tottenham.
What did Ruben Amorim say about Marcus Rashford?
Ahead of United’s final Europa League group match against FCSB, Amorim was asked whether there’s still a way back for Rashford at the club if a move doesn’t materialise for the academy graduate.
“You can look at our team and imagine the profile of the players,” he replied via The Guardian. “Now imagine a talent like Rashford? Our team should be so much better with Rashford. But he has to change. If he changes, we are more than welcome to put in a talent like Rashford. And we need it.
“We have to set some standards, that’s all. We are waiting for Marcus if he wants it really, really bad. You try to make it personal but it’s not personal. I have nothing against Marcus. I just have to make the same rules for everybody. For me, it’s so simple. It’s always the same answer.
“I promised you I would not give anything about Marcus Rashford, but I’m giving you a little bit. It’s the same thing. We need goals. We need one-against-one. We need a threat in the final third. What more do you need?”
“I already spoke about Marcus,” the 40-year-old manager said. “Anything I give you tomorrow will be a subject. It’s the same thing for every player. There’s some players who don’t play. Casemiro doesn’t play, maybe he’s selected. Rashford is not selected but that is my choice.”