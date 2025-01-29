Ruben Amorim has made it clear that if Marcus Rashford wants to play for Manchester United again, he needs to prove he’s hungry for it and raise his standards.

The last time Rashford featured for United was in their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen early last month. The United head coach has left him out of the squad since then due to “training reasons.” Just two days after that game, Rashford expressed his desire for a “new challenge,” and he has only made the bench once since, which came during United’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle at Old Trafford on December 30.

On Sunday, after United’s 1-0 win over Fulham, Amorim didn’t hold back, saying he’d rather name 63-year-old goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital on the bench than Rashford, citing the forward’s poor commitment in training.

With the transfer window closing on Monday, Rashford’s hopes of leaving United hang in the balance. He’s keen on a loan move to Barcelona, but the Spanish club’s financial struggles make that a long shot. He has also been linked with a move to Tottenham.

What did Ruben Amorim say about Marcus Rashford?

Ahead of United’s final Europa League group match against FCSB, Amorim was asked whether there’s still a way back for Rashford at the club if a move doesn’t materialise for the academy graduate.