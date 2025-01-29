Sources: Transfer switch for top earning Man United ace now in serious doubt

Amad Diallo of Manchester United gestures to the badge on his shirt after the team's victory in the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s clear that Ruben Amorim wants to reshape his Man United side this winter, however, Casemiro’s potential move away is now in serious doubt.

The top earning player at Old Trafford – Capology puts his weekly salary at £350,000 – isn’t flavour of the month under his new Portuguese manager, and though there has been rumours in the past of the Brazilian moving on, nothing has ever transpired.

Indeed, Amorim has authorised Casemiro’s sale whilst Man United are under pressure to lower the asking price for the defensive midfielder.

Casemiro move to Roma in doubt

It’s believed that the Red Devils will now go as low as £15m in order to get Casemiro off the books.

Sources have advanced to CaughtOffside that AS Roma have held talks with the player’s entourage, and it was expected that the 32-year-old would move to Serie A in this window.

Indeed, sources understand that Claudio Ranieri has indicated that he wants Casemiro to play for him because of his incredible experience and for the characteristics he exhibits on the pitch.

It would be a permanent transfer rather than a loan move too, however, for this transfer to take place, Leandro Paredes will have to leave the Giallorossi.

MLS could offer Casemiro a route out of Man United

That’s proving to be difficult at this stage as there appears to be little interest in the 30-year-old Argentinian.

From Casemiro’s point of view, there is still interest from Saudi Pro League sides, Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab, however, there is a belief from sources that the player is still reticent to move to Saudi Arabia at this stage.

Unnamed suitors from Europe and MLS continue to be informed of the situation, but with only a few days left of the current window, it remains to be seen if Casemiro can rescue his career elsewhere or is set for at least another few months on the sidelines at Old Trafford.