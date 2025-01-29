Arsenal transfer target set to cost €70million

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad and Arsenal FC logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad are reportedly set to demand as much as €70million for the transfer of Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi this summer.

It already looks like the Zubimendi to Arsenal deal is advanced ahead of next season, but it could still be that there are some details to work out.

According to Fichajes, Sociedad are clearly not giving up Zubimendi without a fight, as they want as much as €70m to let the Spain international go.

The Gunners might feel it’s worth paying that amount as they need a top quality new addition in midfield with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey edging closer to becoming free agents.

Still, that’s another significant outlay in midfield after also signing Declan Rice and Mikel Merino in the last two summers.

Is Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi really worth €70m?

Zubimendi is undoubtedly one of the top defensive midfielders around, and he looks like he’d be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Still, AFC aren’t always the biggest spenders, so this seems like a lot to go on one player when they also arguably have needs in other areas of their squad.

Arsenal are more or less alright in defence, but they could do with a big signing up front and perhaps out wide as well.

Elite strikers like Alexander Isak or Benjamin Sesko will not come cheap, so splashing out €70m on Zubimendi might not leave the north London giants with much left unless they also make some major sales.

Jorginho and Partey likely leaving for free doesn’t seem ideal, as that might mean the club are reluctant to let too many other members of their squad go in case they find themselves a little short of the depth they need and end up having another unlucky season with injuries as they’ve had this term.