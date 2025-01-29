Arsenal overtake Chelsea in race to sign 35 G/A wonderkid

Mathys Tel and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Sebastian Widmann, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among the potential transfer destinations for Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel, with Chelsea no longer an option for the player.

Tel has struggled for playing time at Bayern recently, and it makes sense that his future is now looking in some doubt as we edge closer to the transfer deadline.

Despite Tel being strongly linked with Chelsea in recent times, it seems Arsenal are now looking more of a realistic destination for the talented 19-year-old, according to German outlet TZ.

The report notes that Arsenal are in need of reinforcements in attack due to the long-term injuries sustained by Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, and it looks like Tel could be emerging as a serious option.

Others like Chelsea and Marseille are also mentioned as being in for the Frenchman, but it seems these moves are now being ruled out.

Is Mathys Tel the signing Arsenal need this January?

Tel might not have been right at the top of most Arsenal fans’ lists of dream targets for this January, but with other big names unrealistic during the middle of the season, this seems like a good option.

The former Rennes youngster is still fairly inexperienced, but already has an impressive total of 28 goals and seven assists in his career so far.

Bayern have a lot of competition in their squad, which has made it difficult for Tel to break into the team this season, but he could surely do a job for Arsenal.

The Gunners haven’t been prolific enough in recent times, with there being a lot of pressure on the likes of Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli now that Jesus and Saka are out.

Those players just haven’t quite been consistent enough, so Tel could be a useful option to give AFC cover if it’s just a loan signing, while he might also be the kind of young player worth investing in as a long-term option too.