Man United “very well informed” as they could join race for Chelsea transfer target on one condition

Ruben Amorim and Mathys Tel (Photo by Carl Recine, Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly very well informed on the situation of Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

The talented young Frenchman is not currently getting much first-team football at the Allianz Arena, which has led to speculation that he could be leaving this winter.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

So far, a move hasn’t materialised, but Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside about Chelsea’s interest in Tel, and now there’s been another update.

See below as Florian Plettenberg has posted on X about Man Utd also considering a late move for Tel, though it would depend on the departures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho…

?? Understand Manchester United considering entering the race for Mathys #Tel in the event of a departure of Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford. … following Tel‘s decision to leave FC Bayern before Deadline Day. #MUFC Open race. But ManUtd and more teams are very well… pic.twitter.com/yK75vUn1Ko — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 28, 2025

Tel may be struggling for playing time at the moment, but he’s long been considered a hugely promising young talent, so it’s not too surprising to see so many big clubs eyeing up the 19-year-old.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but it looks potentially complicated for United to get this deal done due to needing other players to leave first.

That might give Chelsea the edge, though Plettenberg has also stressed that this is an open race as things stand.

Mathys Tel needs to choose his next move carefully

Tel could have a very promising career ahead of him, but he’s perhaps not made the best decision with Bayern, so he needs to make sure his next club will give him the opportunities to show what he can do.

One imagines he’d surely get that chance at United, where Ruben Amorim urgently needs an upgrade on misfiring duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Chelsea, meanwhile, might also find room for Tel as Nicolas Jackson’s recent form hasn’t been the best, but it might be more of a gamble.

Even if Chelsea tend to trust their young talents, they also seem very trigger-happy in the transfer market, so might quickly decide to replace Tel if he doesn’t hit the ground running.

It’s not an easy choice, especially when United are such a mess at the moment, but Old Trafford perhaps slightly edges it as the more sensible looking choice for the next step in Tel’s career.