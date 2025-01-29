Report: Arsenal pleasantly surprised by star’s availability as top talent keen on transfer

Mikel Arteta, Mathys Tel, and Alphonso Davies (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly surprised that a player of the calibre of Mathys Tel has become available in this January’s transfer window.

The highly-rated 19-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Bayern Munich and this has inevitably led to speculation over his future in the last few days.

Tel has also been linked with Chelsea, but there’s now growing speculation about Arsenal being one of the main names in the race for his signature.

The latest comes from the Independent, who state that Tel himself would be keen on the move to the Emirates Stadium as it could be ideal to give him the playing time he wants.

Arsenal have an obvious need for a new signing up front, with the Frenchman perhaps fitting the bill perfectly as he’s a young talent who could be a smart long-term investment without necessarily being someone who’d demand to be starting every single game right away.

Mathys Tel to Arsenal transfer talk hots up after other striker links

So many forwards have been linked with Arsenal this January, but it now looks like Tel is the most likely one to link up with Mikel Arteta’s side.

In many ways, Tel probably wouldn’t have been the first choice for most Arsenal fans earlier in the month, but bigger names playing regularly and performing well for their current clubs were never likely to be as realistic in the middle of the season.

Given the difficulty of getting deals done in January, Tel looks like a good option that makes sense for all parties involved.

Arsenal’s injury problems mean Tel should have no problem playing more often than he has at Bayern, and he’ll surely give Arteta a decent option up front to ensure Kai Havertz can get more of a rest at times.

Tel could also develop into a top player if given more of an opportunity than he’s had during his time at Bayern.