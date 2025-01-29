Leicester leading race to sign Arsenal flop striker

Leicester City and Arsenal club badges (Photo by Henry Browne, Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Leicester City are reportedly one of the potential landing spots for Monaco striker and former Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth.

The talented 21-year-old has long looked like a big prospect, having caught the eye at youth level for both Arsenal and Fulham, before shining at Sturm Graz and earning himself a move to Monaco.

There’s now speculation that Premier League clubs could soon try to bring Biereth back to England, with Leicester apparently showing the strongest interest.

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth could also be two teams to watch, according to reports, but Leicester could certainly do well to think about signings up front in the near future.

The Foxes can’t rely on the ageing Jamie Vardy forever, and Biereth could make sense as a decent long-term replacement.

Mika Biereth to Leicester…and the England national team?

A report from the Daily Mail has also speculated that Biereth could be a player of interest to England manager Thomas Tuchel if he carries on scoring at such a prolific rate.

The Denmark Under-21 international was born in London and has not yet played a senior competitive game at international level, so that could mean he’s able to switch allegiances to the Three Lions.

For now, though, Leicester will just hope there’s a chance of bringing the talented young forward to the King Power Stadium in the near future.

Biereth will no doubt want to just focus on enjoying his football in Ligue 1 for the time being, but eventually one imagines he might be tempted to come back to the Premier League and prove a point.

After failing to get the chance at Arsenal, Biereth will surely feel he would relish the opportunity to come back and silence some of his doubters on these shores.