Lure of Neymar Jr sees Chelsea ace answer Santos loan call

Deivid Washington of Santos heads the ball
Deivid Washington of Santos heads the ball against Sebastian Pereira of Audax Italiano during the Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2023 group E match. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Chelsea can always be relied upon to oil the wheels in the transfer market, and the latest player to make a move out on loan is Deivid Washington who will join Neymar at Santos.

The 19-year-old has made only three senior appearances in all competitions over two seasons for the Blues, and for a total of just 25 minutes per transfermarkt.

CaughtOffside sources have advised that Santos are in advanced talks with their former player, Washington, to agree on personal terms, and it’s a move that puts them ahead of all other clubs in the transfer race despite Palmeiras’ interest, which has been ongoing for some time.

Deivid Washington will join Neymar Jr at Santos

Hossein Hosseini of Esteghlal makes a save against Neymar of Al-Hilal
Hossein Hosseini of Esteghlal makes a save against Neymar of Al-Hilal during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Ben Chilwell is another to seek a late loan move away from the Blues. He is a far more experienced player – with respect – than Washington, but he too also has been sidelined by the club for some time now.

Man United and Crystal Palace are mooted as potential destinations for the left-back.

“I’ll NEVER say sorry!” – which ex-Arsenal star says he was “really p***ed off” with how he was treated before leaving?

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo could join Chelsea, with the final few days of the transfer window expected to be hugely busy for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Washington currently mainly plays for the Blues youth team, and Chelsea are not interested in his permanent sale.

More match time for Deivid Washington in Brazil

That situation has led to the evaluation of the loan option so that the talented striker can gain experience in the Brazilian league and get more playing time.

Palmeiras were also in talks with Chelsea and had hoped to complete Washington’s transfer in order to strengthen its front line at the Club World Cup to be held in the United States.

However, Santos’ move has clearly taken them by surprise.

In addition, three unnamed Italian and English clubs received information from Chelsea about the teenager’s situation but negotiations did not progress.

